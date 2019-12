OCONEE, S.C. (AP) – A South Carolina couple has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a child over the course of several years.

WYFF-TV reports 67-year-old Anthony Sluder, of Westminster, pleaded guilty Monday to five counts each of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and incest and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

His wife, 56-year-old Edna Sluder, pleaded guilty Wednesday to the same charges and received a 20-year sentence.