Civil War cannonballs found on SC beach after Dorian

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) – A couple went out on Folly Beach to hunt for cool shells left behind by Hurricane Dorian but they ended up finding a Civil War relic.

“I wanted to get a metal detector and especially after the hurricane and see if there’s anything, any history or artifacts that kind of washed up on the shore,” said Aaron Lattin.

He and his girlfriend were left puzzled by what they found.

“At first we just thought it was a rock,” Lattin said. “The more we got to looking we realized it was more than a rock.”

Authorities say it was a Civil War-era cannonball unearthed by the hurricane.

“We actually just got lucky with no equipment, just spending a day at the beach,” said Lattin.”

Other treasure hunters weren’t so lucky.

“After the big hurricane, I thought I’d find some nice stuff. I’ve been doing this for 20 years and found some junk, maybe some mini balls, a few pieces of metal,” Jerry Tindal said, adding, “A nice young couple five minutes before us walks across a cannonball.”

The cannonballs were found sitting on the sand in front of the Morris Island Lighthouse on the very edge of Folly Beach.

It’s not the first time that cannonballs have been found in that location. Following Hurricane Matthew in 2016, 16 Civil War cannonballs were found in the same spot.

The couple reported it and afterward, police fire and local bomb disposal teams responded to make sure the cannonballs weren’t still live and dangerous.

“Es un tesoro historico, es historia de aqui de Charleston. Despues hay que contarle al mundo pues que se encontro a eso,” said Lattin’s girlfriend, Alba Ospina, meaning “It’s a historical treasure. It’s the history of here in Charleston. Of course after we found it we wanted to tell the world.”