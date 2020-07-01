SC coroner IDs body of woman found on university property

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A woman whose body was found in a vacant building on property owned by a private South Carolina university has been identified.

Coroner Greg Shore told WYFF-TV the woman’s body was found about 5 p.m. Monday in a building owned by Anderson University.

On Tuesday, Chief Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman identified the woman as 43-year-old Kelley Lenore Grover, of Anderson.

Boseman’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Boseman says the victim appears to have suffered blunt force trauma to the head.