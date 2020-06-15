SC Congressman Tom Rice and family recovering from COVID-19

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (House Television via AP)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Tom Rice says he, his wife and his son are recovering from COVID-19. The congressman made the announcement in a Facebook post Monday.

Rice is the second member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation to contract the illness. Rice said he only suffered mild symptoms.

U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham tested positive for COVID-19 in March. He wished Rice and his family a speedy recovery.

COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in South Carolina. As of Monday afternoon, the state reported 582 new cases and 2 additional deaths, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 19,378 and the total number of deaths to 602.