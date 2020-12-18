SC congressman tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, center, R-S.C., talks with state Reps. Chris Wooten, left, and Micah Caskey, right, at a get-out-the-vote event on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson is the latest member of South Carolina’s congressional delegation to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Republican said in a statement late Wednesday that he tested positive earlier in the day.

Wilson said he was experiencing no symptoms and would quarantine through the Christmas holiday.

“Thank you for your prayers and support,” he tweeted Friday morning, adding, “I encourage you, your family, and friends to continue following CDC guidelines to stay healthy and safe.”

Wilson delivered a speech on the floor of the U.S. House earlier Wednesday.

He is 73 years old and was recently elected to a 10th term in the U.S. House.