SC coaches on leave after altercation at high school game

GREENVILLE, SC (AP) – Two South Carolina high school coaches have been placed on leave after confronting each other on the basketball court following a game.

News outlets report the argument involved J.L. Mann coach Michael Morrison and Wade Hampton coach Reggie Choplin.

The Greenville News reports Morrison was upset by a comment made to his wife, who had come onto the court after the game Friday.

Both coaches had to be restrained and were later escorted to their locker rooms.

Morrison and his wife agreed to turn themselves in after an arrest warrant for disturbing schools was issued.