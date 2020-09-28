SC city plans diversity training after social media posts

MAULDIN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina city will spend $50,000 on diversity training and programs.

The decision comes after one of its city council members drew objections for sharing social media posts defending the Confederate flag and criticizing racial justice protests as “getting out of hand.”

The Greenville News reported the Mauldin City Council unanimously approved the funding.

The money comes from a $1.6 million surplus.

The newspaper says Mauldin saw protests and calls for Councilman Dale Black to resign after he shared several posts on social media this summer.

The newspaper says one post said if the Confederate flag represents racism, “so do these,” listing Black organizations, the Democratic Party and a Hispanic scholarship fund.