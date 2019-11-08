SC city elects female mayor for the 1st time

South Carolina News

by: AP News

Posted: / Updated:

BELTON, S.C. (AP) — A small South Carolina city has elected a female mayor for the first time in its 164-year history.

News outlets report Belton Mayor-elect Tiffany Ownbey made history Tuesday, when she won the race against incumbent Wendell Page. The Belton Area Museum Association educational program coordinator, Alison Darby, says the city had a female mayor for a brief time in 1998 after a male mayor died while in office, but Ownbey is the first woman to be elected to the role.

The 24-year-old Ownbey, a real estate agent, told the Anderson Independent-Mail that her election shows the community and the city are seeking change. A runoff election for city council has delayed her formal swearing in ceremony, pushing it to late this month.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Trending Stories