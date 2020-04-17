SC Christian scouting group wants virtual backyard camp out

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A Christian scouting group based in South Carolina is encouraging families to camp out Friday night.

But instead of going deep in the wilderness, Trail Life USA wants folks to bring their laptops and cellphones into their tents in their backyards around the country and join together in a virtual night around the campfire.

Trail Life USA CEO Mark Hancock says creating good memories, like a night under the stars, is critical for families especially in times such as the current coronavirus outbreak.

Trail Life USA was created in 2013 as a Christian-based alternative to the Boy Scouts.

It has 800 troops in 50 states and some 30,000 members.