SC candidates file as outbreak puts calendar in question

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The filing period for South Carolina’s 2020 primaries and November general election closed Monday, although the coronavirus outbreak has left in flux how exactly the elections will be carried out.

Perhaps the most highly anticipated election contest coming up in South Carolina for 2020 is U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s pursuit of a fourth term in office.

A general election matchup with Democrat Jaime Harrison all but certain, Graham has also drawn a handful of Republican challengers, as well as Constitution and Libertarian party opponents.

All of South Carolina’s U.S. House members filed for re-election, with each drawing at least a handful of challengers from opposing parties.