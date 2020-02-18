SC authorities to say how missing girl, neighbor were killed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they will soon release how a 6-year-old girl who disappeared from her front yard was killed, along with details on the death of a neighbor whose body was found moments after the child.

Cayce officers and the Lexington County Coroner’s Office plan a news conference Tuesday.

Investigators have said they found a clue to Faye Marie Swetlik’s disappearance in the neighbor’s trash can Thursday.

Not long after, they found the girl’s body in woods that had been carefully searched before and then found the neighbor 30-year-old Coty Scott Taylor dead in his home.

The girl got off the school bus and was last seen playing in her Cayce front yard on Monday.