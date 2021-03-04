SC authorities audit over 2,800 unemployment claims for fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina officials say more than 2,800 unemployment insurance claims are being investigated for fraud.

As of February 2021, officials have referred 2,855 claims to law enforcement for possible prosecution of fraud for financial gain during the pandemic.

The Department of Employment and Workforce says pandemic relief programs have been “susceptible to criminals eager to take advantage of these funds.”

The agency says they’ve added new security measures to help combat the fraudulent claims.

If someone is found guilty of unemployment insurance fraud, they will have to repay the benefits and may face possible prison time.