SC authorities arrest woman accused of operating multiple Lowcountry brothels

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested of Hong Song Wang, 49, Monday on charges of three counts of Sex/Prostitution, 1st offense.

Agents say the Berkeley County woman is accused of operating multiple brothels disguised as massage and day spas in the lowcountry.

SLED says the investigation started in November after a complaint was received about a Moncks Corner day spa and massage business owned by Wang.

The investigation expanded to include a second spa in North Charleston owned by Wang.

The investigation is ongoing.

