SC agency to distribute free home COVID-19 tests

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s public health agency plans to start handing out thousands of free coronavirus tests kits for residents to use at home.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control says it has about 140,000 at-home rapid antigen tests that it will begin distributing Monday. That’s a fraction of the 2 million total tests the agency has ordered, with the rest expected to arrive in the coming weeks.

The State newspaper reports half the kits will go to public health departments, where residents can each pick up one kit containing two tests. The other half will go to first responders, school districts, correctional facilities and nursing homes.

Demand for COVID-19 tests has surged thanks to the highly contagious omicron variant.