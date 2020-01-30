SC AG sues Columbia over alleged unconstitutional gun laws

FILE – David Foley holds a handgun while shopping at the Spring Guns and Ammo store Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Spring, Texas. President Barack Obama is making good on his pledge to politicize gun violence. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

COLUMBIA, SC (AP/The State) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is suing the City of Columbia over gun laws it has adopted.

Wilson filed the lawsuit Wednesday in the South Carolina Supreme Court, asking it to strike down the gun-related ordinances that he has called illegal in the past.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin told The State he has not reviewed the lawsuit, and would comment when he has read the court document.

But previously, Benjamin says he respectfully disagreed with the attorney general office’s opinion.