COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Supporters and critics of abortion in South Carolina shared their thoughts on a possible overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court of the United States.

A leaked document authored by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito suggests the majority of the court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, according to a Politico report published Monday. The ruling, if finalized, would effectively end protections on abortion rights at a federal level, allowing states to enforce their own laws regarding access to abortion.

Last year, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed a six week abortion ban into law. The Fetal Heartbeat law prohibits most abortions after ‘fetal heartbeat’ is detected.

The law was immediately challenged and blocked by a federal judge in 2021. As of Tuesday, the law remains blocked by the federal courts. Depending on the Supreme Court’s final ruling, the law could take effect after that.

Palmetto Family Council President and Executive Director Dave Wilson says the possible overturn will lead to a big divide in the country, especially between states that have moved to restrict abortions and those ensuring abortion rights.

Wilson said South Carolina’s heartbeat law, if it goes into effect, will prevent thousand of abortions. “It’s important for our communities and our churches to recognize these children are going to be born. We’re going to have to do everything we can to surround those mothers, children, families that we actually care about life from womb to tomb,” he said.

Abortion rights advocates say they want people to know abortion remains legal and accessible in South Carolina. Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network CEO Ann Warner says regardless of what the Supreme Court decides they will continue to ensure its available for women in South Carolina.

“We will be ready no matter what happens at the Supreme Court. No matter what happens at the State House. We will be standing up for South Carolinians for their health, economic well being and their rights,” Warner said.

Governor Henry McMaster spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon following his cabinet meeting. The Governor said he would be pleased if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

He said he believes it should be up to the states to decide. He said, “The more we can protect life in South Carolina. The better it will be for everyone involved. We have laws as you know we have passed that are a lot better than other states. Certainly better than Roe v Wade.”

He said he would support a more aggressive abortion ban without exceptions. State lawmakers have five full days left in the legislative session.

The Governor said if a ruling comes during the summer he could call lawmakers back to Columbia. He said, “If it’s necessary I will call them back into session to address the issue.”