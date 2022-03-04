HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 2019 Pew Research poll finds six in 10 Americans said climate change is affecting their local community. Portions of both Carolinas in the News 13 viewing area have been impacted by catastrophic storms with predictions of more to come.

“The climate is changing, waters are rising, and unfortunately for us, it doesn’t look like it’s going to get a whole lot better in the near in the next century or so,” said South Carolina State Senator Stephen Goldfinch, (R-Georgetown and Horry Counties).

Goldfinch serves on South Carolina’s floodwater commission created by Governor Henry McMaster in 2018. It’s made up of experts, scientists, and lawmakers with the goal to create recommendations to mitigate flooding impacts.

“It’s put together all the right people, and has produced some results, which you can’t say about many commissions, quite frankly, commissions are usually where good ideas go to die,” Goldfinch said.

Goldfinch’s bill is the one that created the SC Office of Resilience and resilience bank, which he said will have nearly $300 million this year to buy people out of their flood-prone homes. Goldfinch said his next goal for the commission is raising infrastructure.

“We might not be able to unravel what’s been done or might not be able to turn down the temperature and fix the flooding, but we can invest money into being resilient towards that flooding, which is what I suggest we do,” Goldfinch said.

Alex Butler, South Carolina’s Resilience Planning Director said the office’s initial plan will be ready July 1 and is focusing on reducing flood risks.

“Resilience happens on a local level, so a lot of this is going to be required to be implemented at the local level, but we’re looking to give communities the tools they need to be able to implement that,” Butler said.

Butler said South Carolina’s Office of Resilience, or SCOR’s, plan is proactive.

“We’re looking forward in our planning process, so we’re not just planning for the conditions now. The datasets we’re looking at, look into the future,” Butler said.

Butler said another big component is conservation.

“We think that’s a real big, important piece of this, protecting those areas, both in the floodplain, where the floodwaters are going to go, but also those areas where the floodwaters originate,” he said.

In 2018, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper’s executive order to address climate change called for the state to develop a climate risk assessment and resilience plan which has two major components: a science report and a strategy to help communities with resiliency programs.

“In 2022, we have a tremendous number of funding opportunities, both provided by the state budget, and also provided by the federal government. Really a historic moment for funding some of this work to become more resilient, but if you don’t know what project you want to fund, if you don’t already have the idea in your head, it’s very hard to take advantage of those funds when they become available,” said Dr. Amanda Martin, North Carolina Chief Resilience Officer.

Last year, Governor Cooper signed an energy bill into law which aims to sharply reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the state’s power plants by 2030. Sixteen other states have passed similar legislation.

Recent scientific reports show by 2100, parts of Horry County like Socastee and Garden City could be underwater. Findings said global leadership to combat climate change is failing.

“I want us off fossil fuels as fast as we can get there, especially fossil fuels that are four dollars a gallon right? What I don’t want to do is have the government mandate us off of fossil fuels and wreck the economy in the process,” said Congressman Tom Rice (R-SC).

That’s Congressman Rice’s thoughts on President Biden’s ‘Build Back Better’ plan, the most ambitious climate agenda in U.S. history. The legislation is stalled in Congress but a key part is money earmarked for renewable energy incentives.

“The government can offer incentives but private industry is going to be the one to solve it,” Rice said.

Dr. Paul Gayes with Coastal Carolina University agreed that the private sector is what’s pushing change along faster.

Interest in wind power is growing rapidly due to the falling costs of wind turbines. Gayes said the federal government is advancing offshore wind and there could be a lease sale off the Carolina coast this spring.

“There’s a vast area that’s already been mapped across the part of the Grand Strand offshore, where there are lots of wind resources,” said Gayes, Director of Marine and Wetland Studies at Coastal Carolina University.

New findings from SODAR machines that measure wind on Waites Island indicate that onshore wind energy is a possibility in the palmetto state.

Gayes said the rate of change needs to speed up because climate change impacts all aspects in our way of life.

“There’s all this focus on the environment. There’s all this focus on the economy. There’s all this focus on national security. These are the same issues. and, and it’s starting to be looked at more as a, as the same issues,” Gayes said.