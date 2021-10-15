Savannah River Site contractor sued over vaccine mandate

FILE – In this Sept. 14, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa. Businesses that have announced vaccine mandates say some workers who had been on the fence have since gotten inoculated against COVID-19. But many holdouts remain — a likely sign of what is to come once a federal mandate goes into effect. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The operator of a sprawling federal nuclear reservation in South Carolina says the vast majority of its 5,500 workers are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 after the company mandated the shots.

But nearly 80 Savannah River Site employees who have refused to get inoculated sued Savannah River Nuclear Solutions over the requirement in South Carolina state court Thursday.

Employees who don’t get inoculated against the highly contagious virus face firing.

The federal contractor says 95% of its workers have gotten the shots ahead of a fall deadline so far.

Gov. Henry McMaster says he won’t issue an executive order to stop South Carolina businesses from requiring vaccines.