Satterfield family has ‘reconciled differences’ with Murdaugh family law firm

HAMPTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An attorney for the estate of Gloria Satterfield, who died in 2018 after an alleged trip and fall at the home of Alex Murdaugh, says that the estate has reconciled their differences with the Murdaugh family law firm.

According to Ronnie Richter, the Satterfield family has reconciled with Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth, and Detrick (PMPED), Murdaugh’s former law firm.

Satterfield was the longtime housekeeper for Alex Murdaugh and his family, and after her death he promised to take care of her two sons financially.

Murdaugh suggested they sue him so that they could claim insurance money from a wrongful death settlement, but the money never went to Satterfield’s sons. Instead, it was apparently funneled into a shell account created by Murdaugh.

Murdaugh also used the shell account to allegedly embezzle millions of dollars in funds from PMPED over a number of years, purportedly to fuel a decades-long opioid addiction.

PMPED denied any knowledge of or willing involvement in Murdaugh’s schemes.

He was denied bond on charges of obtaining material by false pretenses in connection to the Satterfield case, and is currently in jail pending a psychiatric evaluation and possible reconsideration of bond.