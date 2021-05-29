Santee Cooper is ready to offer broadband on its extra lines

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (AP) — Santee Cooper is taking applications from companies that want to use its extra fiber and transmission lines to bring broadband internet to rural areas.

The state-owned utility said it has 1,200 miles of extra lines, many in the most rural areas of South Carolina that currently don’t have broadband access. Santee Cooper won’t provide the service directly but is asking companies that want to apply to offer broadband to visit its website.

The utility’s board agreed to the program last month after legislators passed a bill late in 2020 allowing the utility to join with private companies on the project.