Santee Cooper: Executives’ great work deserves 6 more months

PINOPOLIS, S.C. (AP) — The board that runs Santee Cooper has agreed to ask two executives hired to overhaul and stabilize the state-owned utility to stay in their jobs for six more months.

The board also voted Monday to reward Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall and deputy CEO Charles Duckworth with more than $400,000 in bonuses.

The board says the utility met nearly all the goals listed in the company’s strategic plan, Bonsall and Duckworth’s current contract ended July 7.

The new deals runs six more months at their same salaries. Bonsall is paid $1.1 million a year and Duckworth makes $560,000 annually.