Same leadership, same issues for SC’s budget committee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — There have been no major changes to the main committees in the South Carolina House.

There was one expected change Wednesday. Republican Rep. Chris Murphy of North Charleston was elected chairman of the House Judiciary.

He replaced Peter McCoy, who resigned from the House earlier this year to become U.S. Attorney in South Carolina.

Republican Rep. Murrell Smith of Sumter was reelected chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Smith says his committee needs to immediately take up a budget left uncertain after the COVID-19 economic downturn and ongoing problems with the leadership at state-owned utility Santee Cooper.