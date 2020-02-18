S. Carolina sheriff refuses to resign, despite council vote

UNION, S.C. (AP) — A county council in South Carolina voted to ask its sheriff to step down after a state police report says the sheriff requested employees to buy him alcohol while on duty and made sexually inappropriate comments.

But the Union County Council has no power to fire Sheriff David Taylor.

Taylor released a statement saying he plans to serve until the end of his term in December.

The Union County Council also gave initial approval to a proposal to let voters decide in November if they want a county police force that might not be run by the sheriff.

That resolution requires two more votes.