S. Carolina school district back to virtual classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — COVID-19 cases have prompted the largest South Carolina school district already back open to return to virtual lessons.

The Greenville News reports that Pickens County school officials made the decision at an emergency meeting last week.

The announcement came as more than 60 other districts prepared to return to school this week.

At the end of the week, Union County students will be the only ones left on summer break.

They start back August 23.

Schools are welcoming students back in person after the 2020-21 school year saw massive disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic.

But state lawmakers won’t let them require masks or vaccines for students old enough for the shots.