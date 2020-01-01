S. Carolina man pleads not guilty to kidnapping Maine woman

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A South Carolina man charged with kidnapping a Maine woman who said she was repeatedly raped pleaded not guilty.

Dustin Beach, of Green Pond, South Carolina, pleaded not guilty Monday to federal charges of kidnapping, interstate stalking and witness tampering.

The Sun Journal reports that a judge previously ordered 25-year-old Beach held without bail on the kidnapping charge. That was before other charges were added.

Officials said Beach faces kidnapping and domestic charges in South Carolina for a similar incident.