COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The State of South Carolina has stopped investing in The Walt Disney Company after S.C. State Treasurer Curtis Loftis removed the company from the investment list.

According to a State Treasurer’s office release, the treasurer’s portfolio contains $105 million in Disney debt instruments that will mature and not be replaced.

Treasurer Loftis said he was concerned: “Disney has abandoned its fiduciary responsibilities to its investors and customers by joining far-left activist in boycotting legal, taxpaying, employment-creating corporations to further Disney’s political agenda.”

He also expressed his belief that corporations such as Disney should not take part in boycotts that silence “those with less power and money.”