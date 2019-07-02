S.C. state budget includes pay increase for teachers, state employees

(WSAV) – Several changes are coming to South Carolina as new laws went into effect Monday and the state’s budget plan was announced.

The budget was finished during a one-day special session in June. It includes a 2% pay increase for state employees.

“It used to be the benefit structure made up for the last of pay, but the study shows that’s not the case,” Carlton Washington, Director of the South Carolina Employee Association, said. “The benefits have diminished, the pay has not moved, and employees are taking flight left and right.”

State employees making less than $70,000 a year will also receive a $600 bonus check.

The budget will also give public school teachers a 4% salary increase.

Other changes lawmakers have made include raising the age juveniles can be tried as adults to 18 years old, raising the state’s gas tax by two cents, and creating a new cabinet agency specifically for helping veterans.

A full list of 2019 South Carolina legislation acts can be found here: https://www.scstatehouse.gov/listofacts.php.