S.C. man struck by car after escaping house fire

CLOVER, S.C. (CNN) – A 61-year-old man was injured Sunday in Clover, South Carolina when a car hit him as he was escaping a house fire. Investigators say Phil Pitts was warming up his motorcycle in the garage Sunday morning when it caught fire. The fire spread to his home. Pitts ran from the flames but a car hit him.

The car did not stop and fled the scene. Police later found the car nearby. It was still running but the driver was gone.

Pitts’ current condition is unknown but his sister said he opened his eyes for the first time Monday. Firefighters say the house is a total loss.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Long County mobile home, 7 displaced