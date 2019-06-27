S.C. lawmakers hold special session Tuesday, review vetoed bills

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina lawmakers met for a one-day special session Tuesday to review several bills recently vetoed by Governor McMaster.

Governor McMaster vetoed 28 bills relating to the state budget, totalling more than $40 million. Twenty-five vetoes were overridden last month.

“Many of the vetoes caught us off guard and weren’t explained well, so we struggled to understand why,” Rep. Kirkland Finlay said.

One of the bills reinstated allows offenders accused of disorderly conduct to avoid sentencing if they stay out of trouble.

“Sometimes mistakes happen,” Rep. Seth Rose said. “There doesn’t need to be lifelong ramifications for a low, low level offense like this.”

Other bills, including the selling of utility company Santee Cooper, are still on the table. Lawmakers aren’t expected to return to the State House until session reconvenes in January.