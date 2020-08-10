S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigates an officer involved shooting in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WSAV) – The S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced SLED agents are investigating an officer involved shooting that happened Sunday in Lexington County.

Officials say the incident occurred Sunday afternoon when deputies from Lexington County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic violence call.

SLED says shots were fired during a confrontation between a suspect and the deputies.

Two deputies and the suspect were taken to a local hospital for injuries.

Current conditions were not released.

SLED continues to investigate.