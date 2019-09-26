S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigate an officer involved shooting in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – According to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division, SLED agents continue their investigation of a deadly shooting Wednesday. SLED says one man was killed in a confrontation with deputies from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

According to WBTW, the officer-involved shooting occurred near the intersection of Golf Course Road and New Market Road. No Deputies were injured. The identity of the man killed has not been released.

SLED says there is dash camera video of the incident.

According to SLED the incident in Darlington County was the 34th officer involved shooting in South Carolina in 2019 and the second this year involving the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. In 2018, there were 43 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; two involved the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

