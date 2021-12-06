S.C. house fire kills two people

WARRENVILLE, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a house fire that has

claimed the life of two people.

It happened on Friday night shortly after 10 p.m.

Fire crews responded to a house fire on White Ash Street in Warrenville, South Carolina.

The coroner reports after the fire was extinguished, two victims were found inside the home.

Positive identification of the victims are under investigation and both will be autopsied in Newberry.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office are continuing with the investigation.

