S.C. Gov. McMaster meets with Guardsmen at US-Mexico border

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is making a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border to visit National Guardsmen from the state who are stationed there, according to his office.

The trip with South Carolina Adjutant General Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty comes as Republicans lawmakers on Capitol Hill, including the state’s senior senator, call for cameras to have access to federal facilities holding thousands of unaccompanied children traveling alone across the Mexico border, numbers that recently reached an all-time monthly high.

McMaster planned to make the trip Friday and Saturday.

His office said McMaster would meet with members of the 151st Aviation Regiment and 1052nd Transportation Company at a military installation and Customs and Border Protection sector headquarters near the border.