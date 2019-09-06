‘This is a good day’ McMaster tours SC, thanks team and residents after Dorian

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster toured the state Friday for briefings on Hurricane Dorian’s impact on coastal towns.

He visited Horry, Georgetown and Charleston not only to hear more about damage Dorian did do but to thank his team and residents for heeding warnings.

“It was not nearly as bad as it could’ve been. It’s not nearly as bad as was projected,” McMaster said. “But I remind everybody that we live in paradise and one of the prices for living in paradise is you have hurricanes from time to time.”

Friday morning, the governor further lifted the mandatory evacuation order for residents in all evacuated counties, including Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Georgetown and Horry.

The mandatory evacuation order for Beaufort, Jasper and Colleton counties was lifted Thursday.

“We planned, we were prepared at every part of the government structure — local, state, federal and also our volunteers,” McMaster said, adding, “This is a good day.”