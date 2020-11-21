S.C. death row inmate declines to choose execution method

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man has declined to select how he should be executed, furthering a potential showdown over the state’s use of lethal injection.
An attorney for inmate Richard Bernard Moore tells The Herald-Journal on Friday that Moore declined to choose between lethal injection and the electric chair by the Friday deadline. That means the method of the scheduled Dec. 4 execution defaults to lethal injection under state law.
But corrections officials say they don’t have any lethal injection drugs to carry out the execution.
The 55-year-old Moore has spent 19 years on death row after he was convicted of killing a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg.