S.C. authorities searching for missing kayaker

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, and the United States Coast Guard are searching for a missing kayaker.

According to GCSO, the agencies are searching the waters of Murrells Inlet for a missing man.

The man was last contacted around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night and said he was going fishing on the creek side.

The man was in a green and blue kayak, wearing a tie-dye shirt.

