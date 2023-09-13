HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — There are rip current and high surf warnings for Hilton Head beaches until Friday. With Hurricane Lee in the Atlantic, officials say the chances of swimming into a rip current rises.

Just this month, two people have drowned on Hilton Head beaches, but drowning on the island is pretty rare. Before September, it had been years since someone drowned on the island.

Officials aren’t sure what caused the drownings but said keeping an eye on a few things are important.

“Check the National Weather Service for rip currents and other surf conditions. They post those regularly,” said Bob Bromage, Town of Hilton Head Director of Public Safety. “If there’s a warning or a watch, it’ll be up there. And heed those warnings.”

One thing to keep in mind is what to do if you’re caught in a rip current.

“Don’t fight it,” said Mike Wagner, Shore Beach Service. “An Olympic swimmer cannot swim faster than a rip current pulls. There are two main schools of thought with the rip current the first one and most common one is just swim sideways out of it. The second is: Stay calm. Float, let it take you out, it will take you out of it and you can swim in from there.”

It gets dangerous when you panic and start fighting the current by swimming directly back to shore. You can get tired pretty quickly and then by the time the current takes you out it’s harder to get back to shore.

Some know that better than others.

“I was on vacation in Puerto Rico and I got caught in a rip current and I did not panic. I just went through it and I wound up about close to a mile away from the hotel where I was staying,” said Bluffton resident Donna Tofalli. “I was under and I knew. And then I just remembered from being a kid going to the beaches in New York. Don’t panic.”

Before you hit the beach officials want you to check for any rip current warnings. Also always keep an eye on what color flag lifeguards are flying. Yellow means caution and a moderate risk for currents and surf. Red indicates a high hazard bringing high surf and or strong currents.