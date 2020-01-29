Ridgeland man arrested for heroin & cocaine trafficking

PORT ROYAL, SC (WSAV) – According to the Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force, authorities arrested Christopher Smith, 41, of Ridgeland on charges of Trafficking in Heroin and Trafficking in Cocaine.

Officials say a traffic stop in Port Royal on Monday led to Smith’s arrest for an outstanding arrest warrant from an April 2019 controlled substance violation.

Investigators searched the vehicle Smith was operating and found approximately 18 grams of heroin, 11 grams of cocaine and a substantial quantity of pills believed to be controlled substances. The discovery led to the additional charges of Trafficking in Heroin and Trafficking in Cocaine.

At his bond hearing Tuesday morning, Smith’s bonds totaled $102,275 for the three offenses: $50,000 each for the two trafficking charges and $2,275 for the 2019 Possession of a Controlled Substance charge.

Smith remains in custody at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The case remains under investigation by the Beaufort County Violent Crimes Task Force.

Investigators say the pills seized will be analyzed. Pending the results of analyses, Smith may face additional criminal charges.

