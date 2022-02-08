Resident helps neighbors after fire displaces 179 people

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – 179 are out of their homes after a massive fire tore through the Palms Apartment complex in West Ashley, South Carolina. As fire crews work to determine the cause, one man is using his loss to help others deal with the damage.

Mohamed Bayoumi, a resident at The Palms Apartments says he was returning home from a late night at work to find his neighborhood in flames.

“It was a huge fire. I have never seen anything like it in my life,” says Bayoumi.

Bayoumi says for hours he watched crews put out the fire and throughout the process, he never knew what condition his home was in. In all, 56 units were completely or partially destroyed.

“I couldn’t grab anything from the apartment because the fire department had to close everything down, so we couldn’t get anything,” he says.

Despite not knowing the condition of his apartment, Bayoumi showed up to volunteer centers to not to receive help, but to offer assistance to his neighbors.

“When I see fire like this, it shows that its the people need help. I know the fire and police department do as much as they can but they still need some help,” he says.

As residents are still figuring out their next steps, Bayoumi says right now helping and supporting his neighborhood is what he is worried about most.

“We are all raised to help people. I left everything behind and didn’t know what was going on at apartment. I am just glad to be okay and can help people,” he says.

Charleston fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire. Officials say they are not yet ready to determine the cause and say it may not be known for several days.