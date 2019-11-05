Rescue turns into recovery after man falls in grain bin

LAKE CITY, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man who fell into a South Carolina grain bin has died, turning a frantic rescue effort into a recovery mission.

Florence County Chief Deputy Glen Kirby says the coroner was called to a Lake City business on Monday morning after a man fell into the bin full of corn.

Kirby tells news outlets that firefighters initially tried to save the man’s life. But they determined after a few hours the man had died and called the coroner.

Kirby says crews are working now to recover the man’s body.

Kirby says deputies are investigating how the man fell into the bin. The victim’s name has not been released.