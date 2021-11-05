Report: SC among top states for K-12 computer science education

FILE – In this Dec. 3, 2020, file photo, students wearing face masks work on computers at Tibbals Elementary School in Murphy, Texas. A new poll from The University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that most parents fear that their children are falling behind in school while at home during the pandemic (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina is among the top states in the nation when it comes to educating K-12 students in computer science, according to a recently released report.

The 2021 State of Computer Science Education: Accelerating Action Through Advocacy report found that 21% of South Carolina students are enrolled in foundational computer science education courses, the highest rate in the country.

Additionally, South Carolina tied with Arkansas for the highest rate of high schools offering computer science courses, with 92%.

State Superintendent of Education, Molly Spearman, said that she is “proud of the foundation we have laid that has made us a national leader and is helping to prepare our graduates for future success in this field.”

Governor Henry McMaster, who is a member of the Governors’ Partnership for K-12 Computer Science, advocated for increased funding in the field in the last three Executive Budgets. He believes that “it is imperative we actively adapt our curriculum to changes in technology” in order “to prepare our children for an ever-changing 21st-century economy.”