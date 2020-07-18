Repairman shot, killed on call inside South Carolina home

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an appliance repairman was shot and killed with his own gun while on a call inside a South Carolina home.

Orangeburg County deputies say a co-worker told investigators that 63-year-old Michael Gordon was finishing a service call inside an Orangeburg house about 9 p.m. Tuesday when he was killed.

Investigators say 43-year-old Jermaine Maurice Jackson took a gun Gordon was carrying and shot him with it. He is charged with murder.

What may have led to the shooting has not been released.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says Gordon would volunteer to help neighbors who needed repairs but didn’t have the money.