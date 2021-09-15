Rep. Jim Clyburn praises $245.8M in Child Tax Credit payments given to SC families in August

U.S. Rep. James Clyburn shares a laugh at the University of South Carolina Monday, Nov. 23, 2015, in Columbia, S.C. The congressman formally announced the donation of his congressional papers Monday to the university to help establish a new research and education center on civil rights. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Congressman James E. Clyburn expresses approval for the $245.8 million in tax cuts given to South Carolina families with children for the month of August.

Democrats in Congress passed monthly Child Tax Credit payments into law to help families recover from the struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic by helping to relieve some of the high costs of childcare.

Republican members of Congress did not vote for the tax cut for working families.

“When we passed the American Rescue Plan in March, we called it a rescue plan for a reason,” says Congressman James E. Clyburn. “These Child Tax Credit payments have been a lifeline to many families across South Carolina and have enabled them to pay for basic needs such as transportation, food, and school expenses for their children. We ought to build on the tremendous progress we have made for families and extend the tax cut for families with children.”

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) significantly increased the value of the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to up to $3,600 per child under six, and $3,000 per child ages six and older.

The Child Tax Credit is expanded so that it is refundable, and low-income families that did not qualify now receive the full credit.

Below is the data for August for each Congressional District in South Carolina including the number of payments and payment amounts (provided by Clyburn’s office):