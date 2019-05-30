‘Red Flag Fire Alert’ lifted for South Carolina due to improving conditions

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – Officials have lifted a “Red Flag Fire Alert” for the Palmetto State, effective immediately.

A week ago, the South Carolina Forestry Commission (SCFC) issued the alert to discourage outdoor burning and prevent wildfire.

But according to the National Weather Service in Columbia, improving weather conditions and rainfall is expected over the next several days.

SCFC is still urging residents to use caution when burning outdoors.

Remember:

-State law requires residents to notify the SCFC prior to burning outdoors

-The notification law does not apply within town or city limits

-Check local ordinances before burning anything outdoors

