Record-setting Marco Polo arrives in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The CMA CGM Marco Polo docked in Charleston Friday.

At nearly the length of four football fields, with the capacity to hold more than 16,000 20-foot-long containers, it set a record for the largest container ship to call on the East Coast.

The Marco Polo first hit the East Coast last Thursday in Bayonne, New Jersey, then traveled to Norfolk, Virginia, before arriving Wednesday in Savannah, Georgia.

The vessel is named for the famous explorer known for traveling the Silk Road to China.

Charleston is the last U.S. port of call before it heads back overseas to Asia.

