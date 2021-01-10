Reckless homicide charges in deadly crash over SC bridge

PORT ROYAL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say two drivers are charged with reckless homicide after their crash caused a minivan to fall off a South Carolina bridge, killing a pregnant woman and her three sons.

Related Content 2 arrested in McTeer Bridge crash that killed pregnant mom, sons

Police say 19-year-old Terry Campbell and 40-year-old Phillip Roberts were both at fault for the Sept. 19 crash on the U.S. 21 bridge in Port Royal.

Arrest warrants say both men were driving over 80 mph on a bridge with a speed limit of 55 mph.

The men are charged with five counts of reckless homicide, including a charge after the death of the pregnant woman’s unborn child.

It wasn’t clear if the two men had lawyers.