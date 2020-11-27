Rapid COVID-19 tests for SC schools in place next week

Principal Susan Stevens talks to the media during a demonstration of a socially-distanced classroom at A.J. Whittenberg Elementary School of Engineering Monday, July 20, 2020, in Greenville, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina education officials said the new rapid result COVID-19 tests promised by Gov. Henry McMaster should be at some districts by the start of school next week.

McMaster signed an executive order Wednesday giving state health officials permission to begin rolling out the program with tests provided by the federal government.

The goal of the program is to give the rapid COVID-19 tests to students, teachers and staff who are at school and show symptoms to quickly determine if they are infected and isolate them.

Friday also marks when South Carolina health officials start delaying the reporting of new COVID-19 cases by 24 hours.

They say that will let them get more accurate data to the public.