Questions remain on what to do with Jim & Tammy Faye Bakker’s SC ‘Heritage Tower’

FORT MILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When it was built, the Heritage Tower in Fort Mill was the sign of an empire growing beyond everyone’s wildest imaginations. These days, it is sometimes considered a symbol of the excesses of that empire and an eyesore.

Now the question is what to do with it, and it’s a question that may or may not be close to a resolution, depending on who you ask.

Don Brown, attorney for the towers now-owner MorningStar Ministries said plans to build a Christian community at the tower likely taken another step back.

“There’s no logical reason for York County to bring this thing back,” Brown said of a lawsuit which the ministry came to an agreement with York County in 2020 over the tower.

Heritage Tower was set to be a part of Jim and Tammy Faye Bakker’s “Heritage USA” property. While it was built, financial scandal surrounding the Christian theme park and Jim Bakker led to the tower not opening at all.

“This one little piece of paper from the York County attorney basically…stopped the whole train,” said Brown.

“The only thing we can say at this point is that we’re in litigation, we’re in negotiations, or trying to move the ball forward to some resolution,” said York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey when contacted by Queen City News on Monday.

Roddey said there are other concerns about the project, namely, whether money is available for the project to ultimately be completed, and whether the building could pass inspection.

“The steel in the ground is worth millions of dollars,” said Roddey. “There are some ‘bones’ there, but the question is whether those ‘bones’ are good enough for what the county would require if it was coming out of the ground today.”

Brown, for his part, said MorningStar has the funding, and that the ministry does still wish to turn it into a community, but he said it is incumbent on York County leaders to make that happen.

“They are the elected officials,” said Brown. “Those elected officials have to make the best decision for what’s in the best interest of the county. I don’t think it’s more and more money when we can flip a light switch as soon as few more things get done.”