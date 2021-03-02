Publix pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccine at 58 SC stores

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Publix announced 58 Publix pharmacies in South Carolina will offer doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Publix began Tuesday taking reservations online for vaccination appointments.

Officials say vaccinations are available by appointment only and while supplies last.

Related Content SC to begin Phase 1B of state’s vaccination plan on March 8

In accordance with the state’s guidelines, vaccinations can be administered to health care workers, individuals ages 65 and older, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, caregivers for medically fragile children with a medical provider’s signed attestation to confirm a caregiver meets the criteria, and South Carolina state/local government employees and contractors who are critical to the administration of COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.

Individuals can make an appointment through the online reservation system at publix.com/covidvaccine. Appointments are not being made by phone

Appointments will be scheduled within Thursday, March 4, through Wednesday, March 10.

Participating Publix pharmacies include locations in the following counties: Aiken, Anderson, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Dorchester, Georgetown, Greenville, Greenwood, Horry, Jasper, Lancaster, Lexington, Pickens, Richland, Spartanburg and York.

Customers with health insurance will need to bring their insurance card to their scheduled appointment. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number.

Learn more about Publix’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts at publix.com/covidvaccine