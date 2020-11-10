Public input wanted on possible Dominion Energy rate increase for SC customers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Public Service Commission is set to hold three public night hearings this week after a request by Dominion Energy to raise customers’ power bills by 7.7%.

The three virtual hearings will allow customers to tell regulators how the proposed rate increases will affect them.

Dominion requested the rate hike earlier this year. The company could collect an additional $178 million annually if the proposed rate increases go into effect next year.

This is the first time the Virginia-based utility has requested increased rates since taking over South Carolina Electric & Gas in 2019.

The first hearing starts Monday evening at 6 p.m.

Watch the hearings live here: https://www.scetv.org/live/public-service-commission.